Women report being robbed at gunpoint by masked men in South End Charlotte. WBTV screenshot

A woman who walked two blocks home from a South End Charlotte bar with a friend says she won’t be doing that again, after she says they were attacked by a group of masked men with guns in the busy area.

“They grabbed both our shoulders, screaming at us saying, ‘Give us everything you have,’” Julie Newell says.

Newell says she and the friend were shoved by the masked men on Bland Street, where they were out numbered four to two.

“Scream masks, like, with the white holes,” she describes. “It was terrifying.”

The pair had just left a nearby bar, she says, were halfway into a two-block walk home and around the corner from police officers.

“Probably five or six in front of each bar,” she says.

Initially, Newell thought she was being kidnapped.

“It happened within 30 seconds, and we could have been gone in 30 seconds,” she says. “I could tell the way his grip on my shoulder was, how strong he was.”

The 22-year-old’s mind went right to Samantha Josephson, a USC student reportedly kidnapped outside a bar, and killed.

“It definitely could have been worse.” She says the men shoved her and her friend, robbed them both at gunpoint, and took off.

Newell walks often at night, thinking the busy South End area and short distance would be safe.

Now, she has a lesson for herself, and a message to share with others.

“You never know what can happen, even in 30 seconds, even one block to another,” she says.

Newell is insisting that her group of girlfriends now take a self-defense class. And she won’t be walking without a group at night – not even a few blocks – anymore.

She took in as much detail as she could from the suspects, she says, and even memorized the license plate of the car the men were in.

CMPD says as of Wednesday night, there have been no arrests.