Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Nate Davis goes to Tennessee Titans in third round

The Tennessee Titans selected Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Nate Davis in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. AP

The Tennessee Titans chose Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Nate Davis with the 19th pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Davis, a 6-3, 311-pound offensive guard, was voted second-team All-Conference USA in 2018. He played in eight games in 2018, and started in seven. He helped the 49ers to three games of 200 or more rushing yards.

Davis was suspended for four games in 2018 for an undisclosed violation.

According to NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein: “Davis carries good power and outstanding foot quickness on a stout frame and has proven to be consistent and effective in a variety of blocking schemes. His footwork and body control help him square his targets into his power zone, but a lack of arm length creates some inconsistencies in sustaining blocks.”