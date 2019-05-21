York County man, 65, who can forget location and get lost is missing, police say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

York County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man with a mental condition that causes him to get lost easily.

Danny L. Harris, 65, of Bowling Green Drive between Clover and the North Carolina state line, was last seen early Tuesday on Shopton Road in neighboring Charlotte, said Trent Faris, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

York deputies asked the public for help on Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris may be in a red Ford F-150 pickup truck, deputies said. He was last seen near Lake Wylie.

Lt. W.J Miller of York County Sheriff’s Office said Harris has an altered mental state that can cause him to forget where he is and get lost easily.

Harris is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.