NC State-Campbell postponed until Saturday, Greenville Regional on hold

NC State’s McDonough makes an amazing catch against Campbell Watch a time-lapse as N.C. State's Tyler McDonough makes the diving catch on a ball hit by Campbell's Collin Wolf in the Greenville Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, N.C., Friday, May 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a time-lapse as N.C. State's Tyler McDonough makes the diving catch on a ball hit by Campbell's Collin Wolf in the Greenville Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, N.C., Friday, May 31, 2019.

N.C. State and Campbell played seven innings on Friday afternoon and then the lightning came. The Wolfpack and Camels played an inning and a half more and then the rain came.

With that, the schedule for the Greenville Regional was turned upside down.

Campbell had a 5-4 lead over N.C. State in the middle of the ninth inning when the game was officially postponed until Saturday.

The plan is for the two teams to finish off their game at noon on Saturday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The East Carolina-Quinnipiac matchup never got to the gate and is now scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.

NCAA tournament delays in the state of North Carolina are almost an eventuality. N.C. State has had its share of weather chaos when it hosts in Raleigh. Weather wreaked some havoc on the regional schedule in Chapel Hill on Friday, too.

The regional here in Greenville last year was all kinds of delayed and started and stopped and started again until it was completed on a Monday. Who knows how long this one will take now?

It was an unusual start for the Wolfpack on Friday. N.C. State’s best player, and the ACC’s defensive player of the year, made an error on the first play of the game.

It didn’t get much better from there for Will Wilson or the Wolfpack. All of Campbell’s runs were unearned, thanks to three errors by Wilson. The Camels scored four runs in the first inning. Wilson committed an error on Matthew Barefoot’s grounder to open the game.

The Camels pushed two runs across before Koby Collins planted a two-run home run in the trees in left field for a 4-0 advantage.

N.C. State entered the game as the top team in the ACC in fielding percentage (.981) and ranked No. 10 in the country in the defensive category. Wilson made six errors all year (in 53 games) but half as many on Friday.

Campbell starter Michael Horrell made N.C. State pay for the defensive mistakes. Horrell, the Big South pitcher of the year, struck out 11 over seven innings and three of the runs he gave up were unearned.

The Wolfpack got three runs back in the third inning, with some help from a pair of errors by the Camels. A two-out RBI single by Evan Edwards cut Campbell’s lead to 4-3. But the Camels an unearned run in the fourth.

Jonny Butler hit a solo home run off of Horrell in the top of the eighth and then there was a 2-hour, 20-minute lightning delay.

Tyson Messer came on and struck out Wilson and catcher Patrick Bailey but the rain wouldn’t let the Camels close out their second NCAA tournament win.

At 3:58 p.m., the game was delayed and the tarp came out. About five and a half hours later, the NCAA decided to pull the plug on trying to play Friday and figure it all out for Saturday.