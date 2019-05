Latest News Once jeered Dorothy Counts-Scoggins returns to cheers by children May 31, 2019 06:53 PM

On September 4, 1957 Dorothy Counts was one of four black students to integrate the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system. She arrived to jeers and taunts from the students. On Friday, May 31, 2019 Counts-Scoggins was cheered by students.