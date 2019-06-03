Utility to Lake Wylie area customers: Stop using so much water, or risk losing it.

One water provider in the Lake Wylie area is threatening to suspend services to users who don’t comply with conservation restrictions. MCT

Customers in one part of York County could lose their water service if they can’t stop using so much.

Blue Granite Water Company put a new water conservation protocol in place May 31. It regulates non-essential uses like irrigation, swimming pool filling, car washing. It’s in response to prior attempts that the company says aren’t working.

“Since the protocol was enacted on May 31st , the Company has seen substantial non-compliance by customers, which is having a negative impact on the Lake Wylie water system,” reads a statement put out by the company on Monday. “In order for the water conservation protocol to be effective in maintaining water availability for essential uses, we ask customers to strictly comply with the conservation schedule. Repeated non-compliance could result in suspension of the non-complying customer’s water service.”

Blue Granite is a private utility serving thousands of York County residents, the majority of them in the Lake Wylie area. It’s the former Carolina Water Service, part of Utilities, Inc. Blue Granite says adequate water supply is needed for drinking, fire protection and other essentials.

The company also is working with the City of Charlotte to get more water by the fall. Blue Granite now gets its water from York County, which draws it from Lake Wylie. Blue Granite also will invest in additional capacity set to be ready by December 2020.

New restrictions are in place through Oct. 1, unless Blue Granite extends them.

Here’s what residents need to know:

▪ Watering lawns, power washing, filling pools and other non-essential outdoor uses are banned Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

▪ Homes with odd-numbered addresses can irrigate 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays. Homes with even-numbered addresses can irrigate Wednesdays and Sundays, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Those same times apply to commercial developers and homebuilders, based on their addresses.

▪ Hose end sprinklers and handheld hoses can be used, and vehicles washed, Tuesdays and Saturdays for odd-number addresses and Wednesdays and Sundays for even-number addresses. Hours for both are 6-10 a.m., and again at 6-10 p.m.

▪ Pressure washing is allowed on weekends only.

Blue Granite previously announced what the company anticipated to be short-term use restrictions. They began May 18. Increased demand from new subdivisions is one reason given for the water shortage.

Tega Cay

Lake Wylie isn’t the only area with an eye on its water supply.

Also on Monday, Tega Cay asked its residents to voluntarily reduce their water usage. A Tega Cay Utility Department message on the city website noted mandatory restrictions could follow in coming weeks if hot, dry weather persists.





“The Tega Cay Utility Department is requesting all customers voluntarily reduce their external water usage,” reads the city site. “This includes reducing: irrigation time limits, washing of vehicles/boats, watering flowers/plants and pressure washing activities. Due to the current high demand and lack of rainfall, it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep elevated tank levels at a safe storage capacity. Low tank levels will reduce water pressure inside customers’ homes or place of business and will reduce hydrant flows necessary for fire suppression. Your cooperation will potentially reduce the chance of mandatory restrictions in the coming weeks.”