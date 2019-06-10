2 York County crashes on I-77 near Fort Mill, state line block lanes, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A pair of York County crashes on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina state line Monday morning had lanes of the highway blocked during the commute to and from Charlotte, troopers said.

One crash with injuries was reported around 8:25 a.m. near northbound I-77 mile marker 90, according to S.C. Highway Patrol website.

Another crash a couple of miles south on the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 88 also had lanes blocked, the website stated. No injuries have been reported in that collision.

Police and other emergency crews are on the scenes, officials said.

No other information has been released.