Heavy rain has Lake Wylie near flood level. High water prompts Catawba lake warnings.

Expected rain in York County and upstream of Lake Wylie in North Carolina has Duke Energy moving water. It’s a situation similar to this scenario last year when Lake Wylie nearly reached its flood point before Christmas. Special to The Herald

Lake Wylie sits near its flood point, as several lakes upstream already have breached theirs amid heavy rainfall.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, Lake Wylie sat just inches below its full pond level. Full pond is the point where lakes begin to overflow. For comparison, the target level Duke Energy has for Lake Wylie is three feet below its full pond.

Lake Wylie has been on a steady rise since June 6. Then the lake was at its target, more than two feet lower than it is today. Duke, the company managing reservoirs along the Catawba River, put out emergency lake notifications Monday morning noting upper parts of the river basin have seen 11 inches of rainfall and more is forecast.

“The Duke Energy hydro operations team is aggressively moving water through the river system with floodgates open at Wylie, Fishing Creek, and Cedar Creek hydro stations,” reads the lake notice. “The Wateree Hydro station continues to generate all five generators.”

The 8 a.m. update notes Lake Wateree, the downstream reservoir on the chain, is expected to spill on Wednesday by perhaps more than two feet.

“We will provide updates as conditions change,” reads the lake message. “As always, we encourage those living along lakes, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas to pay special attention to changing weather conditions and take any necessary precautions.”

Lake James, the headwaters in the basin, is more than two feet beyond its full pond already. Lake Rhodhiss is more than three feet above its full pond. Lookout Shoals Lake is more than four feet higher and Mountain Island Lake, Wylie’s nearest upstream reservoir and the source of Charlotte drinking water, is five feet above its spill point.

Lake Dearborn in the Great Falls area, downstream of Wylie, is above its full pond and five lakes — Hickory and Norman upstream, Wylie and both Fishing Creek and Cedar Creek downstream — are within a foot of full pond.

With all the water Duke was running, Wateree was below its target and four feet below its full pond Monday morning.

Residents and businesses along Lake Wylie typically have less to worry with when it comes to flooding. Wylie and Lake Norman are much larger than many reservoirs on the chain, and along with Lake James, create flood protection as Duke can store or run water to even out levels throughout the basin. The larger lakes often drop intentionally ahead of major rain forecasts like hurricanes.

As of Monday morning, Lake James is further above its full pond than Lake Norman and Lake Wylie are below theirs.

Water is causing several issues in the area. On Sunday morning, Tega Cay crews began work to repair a water main break off Executive Point. A boil water advisory was issued for water customers on Executive and Triton Drive through Monday. In Rock Hill, canoe/kayak launches have been closed until water levels on the Catawba return to safe conditions.

Heavy rains affected water levels on the Catawba River, so kayak/canoe launches are closed until water flow gets back to safe levels. — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) June 9, 2019

