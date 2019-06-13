0613-letters-nando

Letter

Regarding “Wood pellet plant agrees to add pollution controls in settlement,” (June 5):

Enviva and the wood pellet industry should not be able to take credit for the action to reduce air emissions as it has only come after the vigilant and costly legal work of Clean Air Carolina and the Southern Environmental Law Center. While this is a step in the right direction, let it not distract us from the fact that this is only a band-aid solution to the deeper issue rooted in the destructive nature of the wood pellet industry.

It is truly infuriating that companies like Enviva further degrade forests for fuel and place the burden on already vulnerable communities under the false narrative that this is a renewable source of energy.The wood pellet industry must be exposed for the ways it poses a threat to our forests, climate and communities. It is unethical to continue supporting and investing in this destructive industry.Alyssa Cleveland, Durham

In last Sunday’s Opinion section “GOP must stop Trump, McConnell” (June 9 Forum) was disgusting and the fact that you printed it was another example of your one-sided, sometimes hateful, liberal opinions.

Have some respect for our President who is doing a fantastic job.

Barbara Witt, Clayton

A recent Jay Ambrose column referred to Trump voters as ”good people.”

The question remains as to whether rump voters have finally realized that the next Democratic president, using the Trump “national emergency” precedent, will be able to declare global warming a “national emergency” and divert money from the military budget and into “green initiatives”?

Or, because of the “health-care emergency,” re-allocate farm subsidies to Obamacare subsidies?

Trump disregards America’s current governing traditions (release your tax records), norms (if the Russians intrude on our elections, you notify the FBI), customs (no petty vindictiveness: McCabe’s retirement), and laws (obstruction).

His contemptible disregard represents the biggest threat to America’s continuation as a republic since the Civil War.

If, after two and a half years of Trump’s deceptions and childish behavior, Ambrose’s “good people” still support Trump, then the question becomes: Can “willfully ignorant” people be good Americans?Gene Farrelly, Oxford

The NC General Assembly’s House Homeland Security, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee heard proposed legislation Tuesday that provides service disabled veteran-owned general contractors the opportunity to match the lowest bid for state construction contracts when bidding within 10 percent of the lowest bid received.

This is a veteran support issue and a local economic issue.North Carolina has one of the top-five largest state military populations in the nation and has active military installations across all branches of service.

Like the Greatest Generation and the veterans who followed, post-9/11 veterans are returning from the battlefield with injuries we can’t see and have struggled to address through institutions that have failed to provide adequate care.

Let’s support this generation and those who came before it to get back in the fight. Let’s help this generation have a chance in our communities across the state.

House Bill 954 is the start of a long-term veteran focused platform with very local impact that enhances life and prosperity of our veterans, while not displacing other minority or disadvantaged groups.

Leo Cyril Lucisano, Cary

N.C. Senate Bill 559 could give public utilities a blank check at their customers’ expense.

It could raise utility rates on North Carolinians, and will weaken the state’s oversight when it comes to future rate increases. AARP North Carolina opposes this bad bill, specifically three new “tools” that could negatively impact customers.

The first tool, called “multi-year plans,” would allow the N.C. Utilities Commission to establish electric rate (increases) for the next five years. Five years is too long to allow pre-approved rate increases based on speculative forecast costs.

The second tool , called “banding,” would basically pre-approve a range of returns for utilities. With looming costs for storm recovery, clean-up costs and infrastructure improvements, now is not the time to loosen the NCUC oversight.

The third tool (“securitization”) would allow the utilities to issue a bond for storm recovery costs that increase customer’s bills through a new surcharge for the next 30 years. Protections must be added to truly see consumer cost savings and not result in a blank check for the utilities.

Bottom line: Too much is at stake for North Carolina utility customers to push through a flawed bill that could have many older residents on fixed incomes choosing between paying for electricity or medication—or even putting food on the table.

Steven Hahn, Raleigh

Associate State Director, AARP North Carolina

I was saddened by the editorial cartoon on Sen. Mitch McConnell and wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. I lived in Kentucky during the 1990s and always considered McConnell to be a decent person. However, when he refused to allow President Obama to select a Supreme Court justice, that was a bad sign.We need a decent two-party system again: Bring back the old Mitch!Marvin Maddox, Cary