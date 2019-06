Latest News UNC Charlotte shooting victim Drew Pescaro meets sports idol Tim Tebow June 19, 2019 09:44 PM

UNC Charlotte student Drew Pescaro was able to meet his sports idol former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, NC. Pescaro was shot at UNC Charlotte on April 30, 2019.