Gasoline leaked near Lake Wylie. 4,000 gallons, York, SC officials say

About 4,000 gallons of gasoline spilled into the ground near Lake Wylie over the weekend, officials said.

York County officials say the public does not have to take any action concerning drinking water or the environment.

The spill was discovered late Saturday near a tank that serves the Lake Club Marina on the southern edge of the lake bordering Rock Hill, said Trish Startup, spokesperson for York County. The gas was pumped into a wrong part for the tank, Startup said.

The gasoline was contained under the storage tank and has not impacted the lake, she said.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control responded to the site and is working with the owner of the tank and contractors to monitor any impact to the environment, and to remediate the soil, Startup said.

The incident happened near the end of Harbor Inn Road, officials said.

The York County Office of Emergency Management sent field officers to the scene over the weekend, said Chuck Haynes, director of the agency. The emergency management office checked public safety concerns and then turned the spill over to DHEC, Haynes said. The tank is used for filling boats with gas, Haynes said.

Startup and Haynes said that site is stable and does not require immediate action from the public.

Officers with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources also responded, said DNR Lt. Shean Coates. DNR officers checked to make sure no fuel was spilled into the lake, Coates said.

DNR officers then turned over the management of the incident to DHEC, Coates said.

DHEC’s undergound storage tank program is coordinating the cleanup, said Startup. Anyone with questions or concerns can call DHEC at 803-898-0589.