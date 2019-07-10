Latest News
Suspect in Waffle House shooting turns himself in, North Carolina police say
What to do in the event of an active shooter
A man accused of shooting another man t a North Carolina Waffle House last month turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, police say.
Jaquan Kamiai Morris is accused of pulling out a gun during a fight at the restaurant in Salisbury and shooting a man several times, McClatchy previously reported.
Morris, who faces charges for attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, turned himself in Wednesday morning, the Salisbury Police Department said.
He was given a $125,000 bond and was taken to the Rowan County Jail, police said.
Comments