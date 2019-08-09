Heading to Lake Wylie this weekend? Here’s the good news for boaters and swimmers.

York County water safety expert gives tips on how boaters can stay safe on the lake More than 3,500 people drowned from 2005-2014 in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. May is drowning prevention month. York County water safety expert Sgt. Brent Mabry gives tips on how to stay safe on the water. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 3,500 people drowned from 2005-2014 in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. May is drowning prevention month. York County water safety expert Sgt. Brent Mabry gives tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Boaters and swimmers on Lake Wylie are set to go for the weekend.

Mecklenburg County lifted its no swim advisory for a cove on the main channel Thursday. The advisory came after a sewage spill earlier in the week. On Aug. 6, Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, N.C., agencies issued the advisory when a broken force main in the RiverPointe community spilled sewage into the lake.

The force main at 15941 Riverpointe Drive has been repaired and the sewage discharge stopped quickly. Still, bacteria testing took place to determine when the nearest cove would be safe for the public.

No swim advisories typically last several days. Most spills are stopped by utility crews when they occur, but aren’t actively cleaned out of the water. Instead, the material flushes through and dissipates in the water until bacteria levels return to amounts deemed safe for human contact.

The recent advisory impacted only the cove nearest the spill, but it’s a cove right along the main channel at the North Carolina and South Carolina line. RiverPointe and The Palisades run the North Carolina lakefront, opposite Buster Boyd Access Area, Papa Doc’s Shore Club, Lake Wylie Marina, Camp Thunderbird and River Hills in the South Carolina side.

Water samples taken as of Thursday evening showed bacteria levels within safe limits.