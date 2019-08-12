Truck hits lines, turns over; all U.S. 521 lanes in Lancaster blocked, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One of the busiest stretches of commuter road in Lancaster County is blocked after a truck hit power lines and turned over, officials said.

U.S. 521, also called Charlotte Highway, is closed in both north and south directions between the city of Lancaster and S.C. 5, officials said. The site of the incident is near Adage Road, S.C. Highway Patrol officials said.

“We are doing all we can to get people detoured to get around this,” said Russell Rogers, Lancaster County Fire Marshal.

Emergency crews, along with utility companies, are on scene, Rogers said.

A dump truck was raised in the rear and apparently hit utility lines, causing poles and lines damage, Rogers said. The truck then turned over and had to be removed, Rogers said.

It is unclear when the road will re-open. Detour routes are being made available for commuters heading home from Charlotte and toward North Carolina, Rogers said.

Traffic was backed up southbound coming from North Carolina, officials said.

Check back for updates.