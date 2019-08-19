Latest News
Person found dead at Rock Hill apartments off Celanese Road, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Police in Rock Hill are at at an apartment complex where a person was found dead Monday morning, officers said.
The body was found around 9 a.m. outside the Gramercy apartments off Celanese Road, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.
The incident location is west of Interstate 77.
Detectives, patrol units, forensics, and other officers are at the scene.
Officials have not released the identity, age or gender of the person.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments