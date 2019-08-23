Bounty hunter shoots NC suspect after bondsmen run over by car near York, deputies say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A bondsman shot a suspect late Thursday after the suspect ran over him and another bounty hunter trying to pick up the suspect, York County deputies said.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Davidson Ridge Road between York, Clover and Lake Wylie, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the two bondsmen from Indian Trail in Union County, N.C., have not been released, deputies said. Their conditions after being injured have not been disclosed.

The suspect, Christopher Davidson, 24, had failed to appear in court in North Carolina after being released on bond in Gaston County, Faris said.

Davidson was confronted by the two bondsmen late Thursday as Davidson was in a truck outside a home, Faris said. One of the bondsmen was run over by the truck, while the second one was struck by the truck, Faris said.

The second bondsman then fired several shots and Davidson was hit in the arm, Faris said.

Both bondsmen were taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for their injuries, Faris said.

Davidson was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

South Carolina criminal charges against Davidson are pending, York County prosecutors and Faris said.

