Vigil will be held for one of two South Pointe students killed in Lancaster crash

A vigil is Thursday for one of the teens killed Sunday in a Lancaster crash.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese said Sunday she would not release the identities of the two minors killed because of their age. However, family members confirmed La’Quyan Rambert, 17, died in the crash. The car in the crash belonged to Rambert, said Luvetta Legette, Rambert’s mother.

Two other teen passengers, both 17, were injured. Rock Hill schools spokesperson Mychal Frost said in an email Sunday the four teens were students at South Pointe High School.

The Herald could not get official confirmation to identify the other teen who died in the crash.

The vigil will be held at Fountain Park at 6:30 p.m. Legette said people are asked to wear white and blue, her son’s favorite colors.

“He had a bright future,” Legette said. “He came home that Friday and told me he had a lot of papers he wanted me to sign to get him ready to go to college. He wanted to go to college.”

Legette sat on the edge of her couch, clutching a tissue Wednesday. About five family members sat around her. Every few minutes, they asked if she needed anything. Legette always smiled and said “no.”

Deborah Massey, Legette’s cousin, flipped through pictures of Rambert. She handed Legette a picture of Rambert on a roller coaster. Then one of him posing in front of his car, wearing a yellow shirt and yellow shoes.

“This one is my favorite,” Legette said. She held up the picture. Everyone started laughing.

“Oh yeah, that’s a nice one,” Massey said. “He’s cool in there.”

“Not a day or a minute went by that he didn’t say, ‘I love you,’” Legette said. “And when he would leave out the house, he would say, ‘Ma. I love you. I’ll be back.’ We don’t ever say, ‘Bye.’ We don’t ever say that. He’d be like, ‘I’ll see you later.’”

Legette described her son as an angel. She said Rambert had a smile that would light up the room. He constantly told jokes, and loved to make his friends and family laugh, she said. She said Rambert never had a bad day and if he did, he wouldn’t show it.

“Because he felt like if he had a bad day, then you were going to have a bad day,” Legette said.

Legette said she visited South Pointe High School on Tuesday. She said Rambert’s classmates decorated a board for her son and blocked off his desk to make sure no one sat in it.

“He touched a lot of lives and I just have to look at it like that,” Legette said. “He was young. I didn’t want him to go, but everybody that he touched ...,” Legette paused.

“He made an impact on them,” Demetric Smith, Rambert’s cousin, finished her sentence.

“Yeah,” Legette said. “He made an impact.”

The single-car crash happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 521 Charlotte Highway near Rebound Road, Trooper Joe Hovis of S.C. Highway Patrol said.

A 2005 Honda was traveling south on Charlotte Highway, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, Hovis said.

The driver and a passenger were dead at the scene, Hovis said. The two injured passengers were transported by helicopter to Atrium Health in Charlotte, Hovis said.

“If I knew that Saturday before he left to go to work, was going to be my last time, I probably would have hugged him tighter,” Legette said.

A walk-through will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday for Rambert at Gethesmene Church in Rock Hill. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at West End Baptist Church.