1 dead in York County crash between Rock Hill and York, officials say

One person was killed Thursday morning in a York County crash between Rock Hill and York, officials said.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast confirmed that there was a fatality in the wreck. Coroner officials were on the scene until around 8:30 a.m., Gast said.

No other details, including the identity of the person who was killed, have yet been released by coroner and law enforcement officials.

The collision happened on S.C. 5 at McAfee Court around 6:45, according to the S.C. Highway patrol traffic Web site. The incident is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol, according to the patrol Web site.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said his deputies are assisting with traffic at the scene of the collision.

York County has had 42 fatalities in county crashes outside of municipalities in 2019, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety. Two people, including songwriter, Lawshawn Daniels, were killed in a York County crash on S.C. 5 east of Rock Hill on Tuesday.

