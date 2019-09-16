Winnsboro man caught, 2nd arrest in Rock Hill kidnap pistol-whip shooting, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police in Rock Hill have charged a Winnsboro man for a role in the August pistol-whipping and shooting.

D’Erin Kinard Johnson, 21, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.

Johnson is the second person charged in the conspiracy scheme where the victim was beaten and shot in a Poag Street home. The victim’s Infiniti car was then stolen, Chavis said.

“We are still seeking other parties who may have been a part of this attack,” Chavis said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The man told police in late August he was inside the home with a woman when masked men came in the house and forced him to his knees, according to Chavis and a Rock Hill police report. One of the suspects hit him in the head with a gun before shooting him in the arm, the report said.

Last week police arrested a woman, Tadaysia Alexis Mone Nelson, 18, of Rock Hill. Nelson faces the same attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy charges as Johnson, plus three counts of felony child neglect because three minor children were in the house at the time of the shooting.

Both Johnson and Nelson are being held at the York County jail without bond.