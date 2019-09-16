Man near Clover who escaped house fire hit by car walking from scene, officials say

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A York County man who escaped a fire at his home Sunday was then struck by a car as he was walking from the fire scene, officials said.

The victim, identified as Phil Pitts Jr., 61, was hospitalized after being struck by a car around 4:10 a.m. Sunday on Guinn Street, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of S.C. Highway Patrol.

The victim was walking north when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling south, Miller said. The vehicle left the scene, Miller said.

The incident remains under investigation by the highway patrol’s Major Accident Investigation team, Miller said.

Troopers have not released any other information about the incident.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Guinn Street just outside the town of Clover limits, said Clover Police Department Chief Randy Grice and Charlie Love of Clover Fire Department.

The house was close to a total loss, Love said. A motorcycle and car in the garage were also destroyed, Love said.

No one was hurt during the fire, Love said.

The resident then left to walk to a nearby home of relatives when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Love and Grice.

The incident involving the victim being hit by the car also was outside the town limits and is a S.C. Highway Patrol investigation, Grice said.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to help with traffic but are not part of the investigation into the victim being hit while walking, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.