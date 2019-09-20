Chester County school bus with students turns over after hitting ditch, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A school bus with students on board turned over after running into a ditch Friday afternoon in Chester County, emergency officials said.

The students are off the bus, said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management Director. Murphy said he does not believe any students were injured.

The incident happened around 1 p.m near the intersection of Aaron Burr Road and Old York Road north of Chester, Murphy said.

“All the children are safe,” Murphy said.

Police, fire, EMS and rescue crews also are on scene, Murphy said.

It remains unclear what school the students were from.

Check back for updates on this developing story.