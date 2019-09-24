Burned body found in Chester County was tattooed woman; Sheriff seeks public ID help

Burned body found in Chester County Police and coroner officials in Chester County, South Carolina are investigating after a burned body was found, officials said. The body was found in a ditch on Lizzie Melton Road near Interstate 77. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police and coroner officials in Chester County, South Carolina are investigating after a burned body was found, officials said. The body was found in a ditch on Lizzie Melton Road near Interstate 77.

The burned body found Friday in Chester County is a tattooed woman, but police are asking for the public’s help to identify her.

The woman’s body was found in a ditch off Lizzie Melton Road west of Interstate 77. The woman is believed to be white or Hispanic, between 18 and 25 years old, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey. She was 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 110 pounds, officials said.

Dorsey, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker and State Law Enforcement Division officials have not identified the woman. Officials hope someone in the public will recognize several distinctive tattoos the woman had on her body.

The tattoos include the names “Ethan Emily” on her right foot, Dorsey said.

Other tattoos include the word “Loyal” over the right eye and five stars under the right eye, Dorsey said.

The woman had a heart tattoo under her left eye and a star on her neck, Dorsey said. The word “Sexy” was a tattoo on her right thigh, and “Blessing” was inked on her stomach, Dorsey said.

The woman had a medical device implanted in her skull, Dorsey said. Dorsey did not release what the medical condition or device was for.

No other information about the investigation has been released.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman or who traveled in the area Thursday or Friday before the body was discovered around 11:30 a.m. is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131.