2nd suspect charged in Lancaster club mass shooting; Uncaught gunman faces 2 killings

Lancaster County, S.C. Sheriff Barry Faile discusses sports bar shooting Two men died and 8 people were injured in a shooting at a crowded sports bar near Lancaster, S.C., early Saturday, authorities said. The shooter or shooters have not been found. Sheriff Barry Faile said he believes one person was targeting another. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two men died and 8 people were injured in a shooting at a crowded sports bar near Lancaster, S.C., early Saturday, authorities said. The shooter or shooters have not been found. Sheriff Barry Faile said he believes one person was targeting another.

A second suspect is charged with two murders in the mass shooting of 10 people at a Lancaster nightclub on Sept. 21.

However, the accused shooter in the killings of two people is uncaught, police said.

Two people died and eight others were wounded at Ole Skool club. Henry Lee Colvin, 29, of Rock Hill, and AAaron Harris, 28, of Kershaw, died at the scene of the mass shooting.

Three of the wounded victims remain hospitalized, police said Friday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The second suspect, Antonio Emmanuel Champion, 30, of Fort Mill in York County, was charged Friday with two counts of murder and weapons charges, deputies said.

Champion was on probation after an assault and battery conviction, according to South Carolina court records. Champion was in possession of weapons at the club, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

Champion was out on a $5,000 bond at the time of the shooting for a burglary arrest in 2018 that came after his assault and battery conviction, South Carolina court records show.

The investigation includes the ATF, Department of Homeland Security, State Law Enforcement Division, FBI and other agencies, Faile said.

“As I have said before, our investigators and officers from the other agencies who are helping us have been relentless in their pursuit of leads and information in this case, and positive developments continue to occur,” Faile said in a statement Friday. “Every day we get closer to the full picture of what happened in Ole Skool last Saturday morning.”

Breante Deon Stevens, 31, whom Faile said is the accused shooter in the deaths of Colvin and Harris, is charged with two counts of murder and weapons charges.

Stevens remains uncaught and should be considered armed and dangerous, Faile said.

Stevens was recently released from a South Carolina prison after convictions for drugs and robbery, South Carolina court records show.

Champion remains in the York County jail without bond pending extradition to Lancaster County.