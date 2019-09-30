Charlotte woman, 3 juveniles charged; 42 smashed car windows in Fort Mill, Rock Hill

Worried about car break-ins? The York County Sheriff’s Office has a message for you. The York County Sheriff's Office says: The 9PM Routine isn't Rocket Science. The answer is simple. Lock your car before you go to bed. Bring your valuables in doors. Also take an extra second to check to see if your home, garage, shed & utility tr Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The York County Sheriff's Office says: The 9PM Routine isn't Rocket Science. The answer is simple. Lock your car before you go to bed. Bring your valuables in doors. Also take an extra second to check to see if your home, garage, shed & utility tr

Four suspects are in custody after more than 40 cars were broken into Sunday and Monday in Rock Hill and Fort Mill, police said.

When the suspects were caught Monday morning around 4 a.m., there was stolen property recovered that appears to be from Rock Hill break-ins, police said.

“We have multiple break-ins and multiple suspects,” said Major Bryan Zachary of Fort Mill Police Department. “We have at least 22 cars that were broken into.”

The suspects were caught by officers from York County Sheriff’s Office and Tega Cay Police Department, Zachary said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One woman and three juveniles were taken into custody, Zachary said.

Tina Marie Frick, 19, of Charlotte is charged by York County deputies with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen pistol, illegal carrying of a gun, possession of marijuana, and giving false information to police. She also is being held on pending warrants from the Fort Mill Police Department, Rock Hill Police Department and sheriff’s office, according to York County jail officials.

Frick has been arrested seven times in two years in Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

The names and ages of the three juveniles arrested have not been released.

Details about the apprehension of the suspects have not been released, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The Fort Mill incidents were mostly centered at apartments on Paddock Lane off Springfield Parkway, Zachary said.

A caller told police around 4 a.m. Monday of two suspects and two vehicles leaving the area near the Berkshire Apartments, Zachary said. Officers saw two people running from the scene, then saw 22 vehicles with broken windows, police said.

Officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles in the parking lot, Zachary said. The car had been reported stolen in Charlotte, Zachary said.

Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said at least 20 vehicles had windows smashed at apartment parking areas. The crimes happened at the Brookstone Apartments off Ebinport Road, and Cushendall and Bradford Park apartments near Dave Lyle Boulevard off Springdale Road, Chavis said.

It is believed the same suspects in custody for the Fort Mill cases are responsible for many of the Rock Hill incidents, Chavis said. Some of the items stolen from Rock Hill were recovered in the getaway cars in Fort Mill, Chavis said.

Frick also is considered a suspect in the Rock Hill incidents, Chavis said.

SHARE COPY LINK Three subdivisions between York and Rock Hill were hit by car break-ins Friday morning. Some sheriff's deputies lived in the subdivisions and were able to catch one suspect, but they are still searching for three more. Most if not all cars broken