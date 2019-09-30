Latest News
Charlotte woman, 3 juveniles charged; 42 smashed car windows in Fort Mill, Rock Hill
Four suspects are in custody after more than 40 cars were broken into Sunday and Monday in Rock Hill and Fort Mill, police said.
When the suspects were caught Monday morning around 4 a.m., there was stolen property recovered that appears to be from Rock Hill break-ins, police said.
“We have multiple break-ins and multiple suspects,” said Major Bryan Zachary of Fort Mill Police Department. “We have at least 22 cars that were broken into.”
The suspects were caught by officers from York County Sheriff’s Office and Tega Cay Police Department, Zachary said.
One woman and three juveniles were taken into custody, Zachary said.
Tina Marie Frick, 19, of Charlotte is charged by York County deputies with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen pistol, illegal carrying of a gun, possession of marijuana, and giving false information to police. She also is being held on pending warrants from the Fort Mill Police Department, Rock Hill Police Department and sheriff’s office, according to York County jail officials.
Frick has been arrested seven times in two years in Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office jail records.
The names and ages of the three juveniles arrested have not been released.
Details about the apprehension of the suspects have not been released, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
The Fort Mill incidents were mostly centered at apartments on Paddock Lane off Springfield Parkway, Zachary said.
A caller told police around 4 a.m. Monday of two suspects and two vehicles leaving the area near the Berkshire Apartments, Zachary said. Officers saw two people running from the scene, then saw 22 vehicles with broken windows, police said.
Officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles in the parking lot, Zachary said. The car had been reported stolen in Charlotte, Zachary said.
Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said at least 20 vehicles had windows smashed at apartment parking areas. The crimes happened at the Brookstone Apartments off Ebinport Road, and Cushendall and Bradford Park apartments near Dave Lyle Boulevard off Springdale Road, Chavis said.
It is believed the same suspects in custody for the Fort Mill cases are responsible for many of the Rock Hill incidents, Chavis said. Some of the items stolen from Rock Hill were recovered in the getaway cars in Fort Mill, Chavis said.
Frick also is considered a suspect in the Rock Hill incidents, Chavis said.
