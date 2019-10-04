Lancaster mass shooting suspect waives Fla. extradition. When will he be back in SC?

SHARE COPY LINK

The accused shooter in a double murder at a Lancaster nightclub has waived extradition in Florida and is expected to be brought back to South Carolina, court documents show.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s office deputies have two murder warrants against Breante Deon Stevens.

Online court records from the Broward County, Fla., Clerk of Court show Stevens waived extradition at a court hearing Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors and officials with the clerk’s office in Broward County confirmed to The Herald that Stevens waived extradition.

Lancaster officials now have 30 days to pick up Stevens, said Kristi Grimm, spokesperson for the Office of the State Attorney in Broward County.

Stevens, 31, faces two counts of murder and weapons charges in the mass shooting where eight other people were wounded on Sept. 21 at Ole Skool club in Lancaster County.

Henry Lee Colvin, 29, of Rock Hill, and Aaron Harris, 28, of Kershaw, were killed, police said. The names of the eight people wounded have not been released.

Stevens was arrested Sunday in Fort Lauderdale after Florida police and federal agents arrested him in a traffic stop, court records show. U.S. Marshals took Stevens into custody and he is being held without bond, arrest and police records show.

It remains unclear when Lancaster deputies will go to Florida to get Stevens. The Broward County sheriff’s office jail still shows Stevens as an inmate.

Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff’s office in Lancaster, said Friday morning that deputies had not been officially advised by Florida officials through the National Crime Information Center that Stevens waived extradition. Lancaster deputies are waiting for official information before preparing to have Stevens returned to Lancaster County, Barfield said.

Stevens is a convicted felon who recently was released from prison after convictions in Lancaster County court for drug trafficking and robbery, according to police and court records. He also is facing charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and being a felon in possession of weapons during a violent crime, deputies said.

A second suspect, Antonio Emmanuel Champion, 30, of Fort Mill in York County, also is charged murder in connection with the two fatal shootings, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

Check back for updates on this developing story.