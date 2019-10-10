‘False sense of security’: Water restored in York County but caution urged

SHARE COPY LINK

By noon Thursday, most people in York County had water even if they had to be cautious using it.

A 20-inch water main broke Wednesday at the Rock Hill water filter plant on Cherry Road releasing millions of gallons of water and leaving consumers with little or no service. Even after service returned, county residents were urged to be careful until the water is clear.

The boil water advisory remains in effect through Friday and may be extended depending on the water quality.

Jimmy Bagley, deputy city manager, said during a press conference Thursday it took several hours to get the broken pipe replaced, but the system is back online and the tanks are starting to fill.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

By the evening, he said the county should be back at full water pressure. He said those closer to the system should see almost full pressure by lunch time.

About 30 million gallons of water was lost from the city’s system as a result of the break, Bagley said.

He said the department is re-pressurizing the system and flushing hydrants to reduce air in the lines and clear sediment. He said some areas of the county may still be seeing some discoloration.

“Most areas are looking really, really well,” Bagley said. “There are few areas we are flushing a little bit longer to make sure any items that had been stirred up get moved through the line.”

Mayor John Gettys said people are able to shower, but he advises them to use boiled or bottled water to wash hands, brush teeth and cook food. He said only consume water that has been boiled and cooled.

“The availability of water at your faucet may give a false sense of security,” Gettys said.

Gettys said the city has sent water samples to the Department of Health and Environmental Control to monitor water quality and will send more samples throughout the day. He said the boil water advisory will be lifted once the department says the water is safe.