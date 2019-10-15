Student at Clover school arrested after threats to kill classmates over social media

SHARE COPY LINK

A middle school student in the Clover district was charged with making threats Monday after threatening to kill classmates, deputies said.

The boy, whose age and name were not released, was charged with making threats by the school resource officer at Oakridge Middle School, according to York County Sheriff’s Office.

The student is charged as a juvenile in South Carolina Family Court, documents show.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris confirmed the incident, investigation and arrest of the student but did not release further details.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

School administrators contacted the school resource officer around 11 a.m. Monday after two students told school officials about the threats, according to the sheriff’s office. The students said they were scared of the boy who made verbal and text message threats, a sheriff’s office incident report stated.

In an interview with deputies, the suspect admitted sending an anonymous text message stalking threat using an app meant to hide his identity, the report showed.

The name of the app used by the student was not disclosed. Deputies seized a screenshot of the threatening text message, officers said.

A verbal threat also was made by the same suspect at a school function, the report stated. The suspect told a female classmate he would “rape” her then cut her up in pieces, according to the report.

A second student told deputies she overheard the verbal threat, then was told by the suspect he would kill her after breaking into her home, deputies stated in the report.

The boy told deputies the statement was meant as a joke, officers said.

Deputies said based on witness statements and his admission, the boy was criminally charged.

It remains unclear what disciplinary action was taken by the school or Clover school district.

The student threats offense is defined under South Carolina law as: “It is unlawful for a student of a school or college in this State to make threats to take the life of or to inflict bodily harm upon another by using any form of communication whatsoever.”

A conviction can carry as much as a year in jail, state law shows. The new law making student threats specifically a crime was enacted in 2018.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

SHARE COPY LINK