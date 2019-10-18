Highlights from NC State basketball’s 2019-20 ‘Primetime with the Pack’ event

N.C. State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams kicked off their 2019-20 seasons with their annual “Primetime with the Pack” event at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday night.

The arena was about three-fourths full. The players participated in skills competition, a dunk contest, 3-point shootout and danced.

Neither the players nor coaches were made available for comment after the event. But here are some highlights from Primetime with the Pack:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ N.C. State men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts, who is known for his shoe collection, wore custom-made, red, white and black “Yeezy” sneakers with a Wolfpack Logo on the side.

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts wore custom Yeezy sneakers during N.C. State’s Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

▪ During team introductions, Keatts came out with his youngest son, Kaden, who showed off his dance moves.

▪ D.J. Funderburk, who was suspended by Keatts indefinitely, was not on the bench or introduced with his teammates Friday, but he was in the building wearing street clothes. At N.C. State’s media day on Oct. 3, Keatts said Funderburk, who averaged 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds last season, hadn’t met Keatts’ expectation of “what I think an N.C. State player should be.”

▪ Freshman Dereon Seabron won the dunk contest. The 6-7, 180-pound forward beat senior guard Markell Johnson and junior guard Blake Harris. His best dunk was a one-handed dunk over two teammates — 6-1 guard Chase Graham and 6-foot guard Braxton Beverly.

▪ College Hall of Fame wide receiver Torry Holt and former two-time NCAA national champion wrestler Nick Gwiazdowski served as guest judges for the dunk contest. Senior guard C.J. Bryce, Erika Cassell, a senior forward on the women’s team, and Landon Morrill, a student, served as the remaining judges. Holt was toughest judge among them.

▪ Lehigh transfer Pat Andree won the 3-point contest for the men. He beat women’s basketball senior guard Aislinn Konig in the final round by one shot. Andree averaged 12.9 points and made 41.9 percent of his 3-pointers as a junior for Lehigh during the 2018-19 season. Beverly also participated but lost to Jakia Brown-Turner, a guard on the women’s team.

▪ A number of recruits and their families attended the event.

▪ The women’s basketball team, which was picked in the preseason to finish second in the ACC this season behind Louisville, will have a mix of experience and youth. The Wolfpack has four seniors, a graduate student and five freshmen.