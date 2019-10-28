NC State turns to Devin Leary at quarterback

N.C. State will have a different starting quarterback for the third time in four ACC games on Saturday at No. 23 Wake Forest.

Redshirt freshman Devin Leary, who threw for three touchdowns in the Wolfpack’s loss at Boston College on Oct. 18, will get the first start of his career, N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said on Monday.

Sophomore Matt McKay started the first five games of the season for N.C. State (4-3, 1-2 ACC) and sophomore Bailey Hockman the past two.

Leary came on in relief of Hockman in the second quarter of N.C. State’s 45-24 loss at Boston College and completed 15 of 33 passes for 259 yards. He had three touchdown passes, all in the second half, and did not turn the ball over.

“In the last game, he threw three touchdowns and they were all on fourth down, which shows a lot of clutch,” Doeren said on Monday during his weekly press conference. “So he’s earned this opportunity. I’m excited for him.”

N.C. State fans have been eager to see more of Leary. He was a four-star recruit out of high school in southern New Jersey. He set state records for career passing yards (9,672) and career touchdown passes (117). He also participated in the prestigious “Elite 11” recruiting camp.

When he signed in 2018, Leary was thought to be the eventual replacement for All-ACC quarterback Ryan Finley. Leary, who is 6-2 and 212 pounds, redshirted behind Finley last year.

Leary went into spring practice behind McKay, a third-year sophomore, and then was third on the depth chart for the opener after a three-way competition with McKay and Hockman.

Leary took his first snaps at the end of the Florida State loss on Sept. 28 and then got in for one second-quarter series in a win over Syracuse on Oct. 10. Doeren has been patient and deliberate with his quarterback changes. He has weighed practice performance heavily.

“I’ve said it from the start, I like all three of these guys,” Doeren said. “I think they’ve all had an opportunity. And how it played out this way, only the guys in the building that practiced know what happens on a daily basis.”

Leary has the best arm of the trio but he also is the one most likely to take more risks. Doeren has always put a premium on ball security, which led to Hockman’s two-game window.

Hockman’s threw a first-quarter interception, which resulted in a touchdown for Boston College. On the next drive, he missed receiver Thayer Thomas on a would-be touchdown. That led Doeren to turn to Leary.

The redshirt freshman from Sicklerville, N.J. took the final 49 snaps of the BC loss and then spent N.C. State’s off week working with the first-team offense. Doeren said he didn’t want to rush Leary into the starting role.

“Devin’s ready,” Doeren said. “I don’t think we forced him into the position before he was ready, which I think for any quarterback is a bad thing.”

Doeren said he has seen an improvement in Leary’s decision-making and risk-taking, which was the main concern in August camp.

“He studied,” Doeren said. “To his credit, he improved those things. When he got his opportunities, he was poised.”

Leary will get his first start against a top-25 team, an in-state rival and in a stadium where even N.C. State’s best quarterbacks have come up short this century. The Wolfpack has lost eight of its last 10 trips to Winston-Salem.

While the Demon Deacons (6-1, 3-1) rank No. 7 in the country in pass offense (327.7 yards per game), they have struggled against the pass (No. 106 in the country, 257.6 ypg). The Deacs will also be without one of their top defenders. Senior linebacker Justin Strnad will miss the rest of the season with an arm injury. He was the Deacs’ leading tackler with 69.

Notes: Add backup tight end Dylan Parham to N.C. State’s injured list. Parham hasn’t been ruled out for the season but he will miss Saturday’s game. Senior defensive end James Smith-Williams (ankle) and junior defensive tackle Val Martin (ankle) are listed in the depth chart and expected to be able to play at Wake. Cornerback Nick McCloud is expected to miss his seventh straight game with a knee injury. ... The kickoff time for the home game against No. 4 Clemson on Nov. 9 has been set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ABC.

