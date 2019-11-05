Former York police officer found guilty of murder in wife’s death

A former York police officer has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder in the 2016 death of his wife, court officials said.

James “Jamie” Baldwin Jr. was found guilty of murder, said Jeff Hammond, Lancaster County Clerk of Court.

A trial that started Oct. 28 lasted through late Tuesday at the Lancaster County Courthouse. Jurors deliberated a little over two hours before rendering the guilty verdict, Hammond said.

Murder carries a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison in South Carolina.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Visiting Circuit Court Judge Dan Hall of York County sentenced Jamie Baldwin to life in prison, according to Hammond and prosecutors.

Judy Orr Baldwin died in Chester on Dec. 14, 2016. She had a 24-centimeter skull fracture, testimony showed.

Baldwin, 60, used to be a police officer for the York Police Department and Columbia Police Department. He also was a dispatcher for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office for a decade.

Prosecutors said in court Judy Baldwin was beaten at her home, then Jamie Baldwin faked a wreck afterward. Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively said in court that Baldwin used his police experience to manipulate the investigation.

Judy Baldwin’s injuries were not consistent with a crash or an accident, prosecutors said.

Jamie Baldwin told police his wife hurt her head in a fall while hanging Christmas ornaments. Baldwin told law enforcement that he was rushing his wife to a hospital when he ran off a rural Chester County road and crashed into a creek.

A medical expert for Baldwin’s defense testified during the trial that Judy Baldwin’s injuries could have been from an accident. Baldwin’s lawyers argued that there was no evidence to show that Judy Baldwin did not die after being injured in a fall.

Baldwin still faces arson and insurance fraud charges in York County from an arrest in 2017, South Carolina court records show. Baldwin is accused of burning down a woman’s mobile home then collecting insurance money on the fire in 2017, according to York County arrest warrants and court records. He was free on bond for the arson and insurance fraud charges when he was arrested in connection with his wife’s death in 2018.

Check back for updates.