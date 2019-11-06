This manufacturer will add an $18.5 million investment, 100 plus jobs to Rock Hill.

York County Council made it official Monday night, as DIRTT Environmental Solutions announced Tuesday it will bring more than 100 jobs with an investment of $18.5 million.

DIRTT is a construction company that designs, manufactures and installs interior environments. The company will be in Legacy East Business Park in Rock Hill, which also includes development of a new tile and millwork facility along with a showcase center.

A new 130,000-square-foot facility should be done in the third quarter of 2020. Commercial operations will start in 2021.

“We’re very pleased to establish manufacturing operations in Rock Hill, which will maximize DIRTT’s production efficiency, ensure we have the capacity to support business growth and will help us better serve our customers geographically,” said Kevin O’Meara, DIRTT CEO.

York County Council voted on Monday night to approve tax incentives on the DIRTT and other projects.

“It is exciting to add this innovative manufacturer from Canada to our thriving and diverse roster of companies that are making, servicing and shipping products in York County,” said Michael Johnson, council chairman. “DIRTT’s commitment to invest capital and bring valuable jobs to York County is appreciated by our council.”

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys is hopeful DIRTT will help in the city’s transition toward an economy of the future.

“This is a significant day for the people of Rock Hill with a global company bringing more than 100 jobs to our community,” Gettys said.

Gov. Henry McMaster and state commerce secretary Bobby Hitt said they believe DIRTT will have a positive impact on the economy in York County and beyond.

“The jobs created by this significant investment will have a major impact on the York County community and our entire state,” Hitt said.

Anyone interested in working for the company can get more information online at dirtt.com/careers.