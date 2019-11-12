Chester County water pipe break: Boil water advisory in effect, schools closed

All Chester County schools are closed and a boil water advisory is in effect after a main water pipe cracked, officials said.

The break happened near Fort Lawn late Monday, officials said.

The Chester County School District notified parents and staff that all schools will be closed Tuesday.

The Chester Metropolitan District, which provides water service county-wide, issued a statement saying a boil water advisory remains in effect. The metropolitan district advised residents to boil water vigorously before drinking or cooking.

A 30-inch water line cracked, officials said.

“Portions of the system experienced a drop in water pressure due to a break on the 30” water main in the Fort Lawn area,” the statement said. “Repairs have been completed and the system is fully operational.”

Customers should vigorously boil their tap water for one full minute prior to drinking, cooking, washing hands for food preparation, or any use that could cause water to enter the mouth, according to the water district. Any ice made from water which has not been boiled must not be used for drinking purposes, officials said.

“CMD is flushing the affected areas and performing bacteriological testing. Customers will be notified once the problem is corrected and boiling water is no longer necessary. Please contact our office at (803) 385-5123 or visit www.facebook.com/chestermetropolitandistrict for more information,” the statement said.

The broken pipe in Chester is the second in a month in South Carolina. The break follows a cracked pipe in York County in October that affected water service for more than 100,000 customers for days.

Check back for updates on this developing story.