2 dead in Chester murder-suicide at downtown apartment, police chief says

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday in Chester in a murder-suicide at an apartment, police said.

The bodies were found Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. at the McAliley apartments at 120 Main Street in downtown Chester, said Eric Williams, Chester Police Department chief.

Keshawn Christopher Wylie, 19, and Andrel McCrorey, 21, were found dead at the scene, Chester police said in a written statement Wednesday night. Wylie is considered the suspect who committed the homicide, police said in the statement.

“We appear to have a young couple that had been in a some type of a relationship for some time,” Williams said. “We are still investigating what happened and why.”

No firearms were involved, Williams said.

There was some type of physical altercation at some point, Williams said.

Police were called to the apartment, and officers found both bodies, Williams said.

“We are unsure how long the deceased had been there, but believe both deaths to be recent,” Williams said.

The deaths remains under investigation by the police department and the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted at the incident scene, officials said. Other South Carolina officials will be involved in autopsy and toxicology testing, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.