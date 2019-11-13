NC State fends off feisty FIU for home win

N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) drives past FIU’s Dimon Carrigan (0) and Devon Andrews (50), right, during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State had its complete lineup for the first time this season.

The Wolfpack needed it to beat Florida International on Wednesday in front of a sparse late-night crowd at PNC Arena.

Six players scored in double-figures with forward D.J. Funderburk adding 11 points and seven rebounds in his first game of the season for an 86-77 win over the feisty Panthers.

Funderburk was suspended for the first two games and guard Markell Johnson missed the opener with an ankle injury. With a full lineup, it took the Wolfpack (2-1) some time to put all the parts together.

FIU (1-2) led by 10 points early and got 21 points from senior forward Devon Andrews and 19 from senior guard Tevin Brewer to challenge the Wolfpack.

N.C. State led 57-55 at the 12:18 mark of the second half before C.J. Bryce (16 points) and Devon Daniels (14 points) led a 13-5 surge. Funderburk’s jumper, to beat the shot clock at 1:41, gave N.C. State an 80-72 lead and held off FIU’s last charge.

The Panthers shot 51.9 percent in the first half and led by as many as 10 points.

N.C. State got 14 points in the first half from forward Pat Andree, who made four 3-pointers, but didn’t get much help from the rest of the lineup. Andree’s flurry of 3s, his first came at 11:28, and last at 8:34, saw N.C. State pull even at 24 after trailing 20-10.

FIU pressed and forced N.C. State’s offense to get out of sorts and frustrated Johnson, who missed six of his first seven shots. Johnson finished with 3 of 14 and scored eight points.

The teams were tied at 37 at the break and the Panthers scored the first five points of the second half before Daniels and Bryce started to breathe some life into the Wolfpack offense.