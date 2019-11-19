NC State hammers Alcorn State at Reynolds Coliseum

N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) slams in two during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Alcorn State at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Devon Daniels likes Reynolds Coliseum.

The junior guard had another good game there for N.C. State. Daniels’ 23 points led the Wolfpack to an 87-64 win over Alcorn State on Tuesday night.

Daniels’ season-high last year (21 points) also came at Reynolds in an early December nonconference win. With the band “The 1975” in concert at PNC Arena, the Wolfpack played its second straight game at its former on-campus home.

Daniels didn’t mind. He went 9 of 13 from the floor and made a pair of 3-pointers to go with five rebounds and two assists.

Senior guard Markell Johnson added 16 points and eight assists for N.C. State (4-1) in the Barclays Center Classic matchup.

The Wolfpack will play Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday at PNC and Memphis on Thanksgiving Day in Brooklyn to round out the tournament schedule.

With Alcorn State (1-4) coming off of a 102-56 loss to Memphis, and missing its best player, the Wolfpack didn’t exactly need its “A” game.

N.C. State started the game with an 11-0 run. Alcorn didn’t score in the first 5 minutes but only trailed 44-32 at the half.

A 3-pointer from Pat Andree at 10:11 in the second half pushed N.C. State’s lead to its second-half max of 25 (69-44).

And one

Johnson had his best shooting night of the young season. He made 7 of his 14 attempts for a season-high 16 points. He went into the game shooting 22.9 percent from the floor.

Lane violation

The Braves went to a zone and bothered N.C. State for a stretch in the first half. Keatts has been reluctant to play both Braxton Beverly and Pat Andree at the same time, for defensive reasons, but when team go zone he might not have a choice but to put his two best shooters on the floor.

ICYMI

During a second-half timeout, the Sheraton Raleigh and Jimmy V’s Osteria presented a check to the V Foundation for more than $382,800, which represented the six-year total the hotel and restaurant have raised for the cancer research foundation named for former N.C. State coach Jim Valvano.

Making sense of the numbers

63.9 Daniels has made 63.9 percent of his shots (23 of 36) and averaged 17.6 points in three regular-season games at Reynolds Coliseum.