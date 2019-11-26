‘Making a difference’: York County’s Holiday Partners toy drive seeks donations

It’s the time of year again to donate toys for local families in need.

The United Way of York County has partnered with WRHI’s Toys for Happiness and the Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund for the 2019 Holiday Partners gift drive.

Holiday Partners collects and distributes toys for children in York County ages birth to 14 years. The public is asked to make monetary donations and toy donations.

“People know whether they give their time or money, it is going directly to the people of York County,” Allan Miller, managing partner of WRHI (1340 AM) radio, said in a prepared statement.

In 2018, the donation drive helped more than 1,800 children, and more than 330 volunteers put in 1,300 hours of service, according to United Way.

Each year, Williams and Fudge in Rock Hill, along with Duke Energy and Comporium donate hundreds of bikes for the program.

“WRHI, the Herald and United Way of York County are beyond grateful for the support local business and community members have shown over the years,” reads the release from United Way.

Want to help?

For #GivingTuesday, residents can drop off toys for Holiday Partners from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Mercantile, 130 W. White Street Unit B in Rock Hill.

Community members also can drop off new, unwrapped toys at more than 60 locations throughout York County. A complete list of locations is available on WRHI’s website.

Drop-off locations include all York County YMCA locations, United Way of York County office, WRHI and all York County Family Trust locations, according to United Way.

Toys are especially needed for infant to 3-year-old and 11-14-year-old children, according to United Way. Ideas include arts and crafts, puzzles and games.

“We have found these are the groups that often go overlooked during donations,” the release states.

Financial donations can be sent to United Way, PO Box 925, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

To volunteer for Holiday Partners, visit www.unitedwayofyc.org or call 803-324-2735.

“Our heartfelt thanks for making a difference each and every year,” reads the release from United Way. “We are confident that we will bring joy to even more families in 2019.”