Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Latest News

NC man wanted in connection with York County murder captured at Gastonia, sheriff says

York County (SC) Sheriff’s Department
York County (SC) Sheriff’s Department
York County, SC

A North Carolina man wanted in connection with a York County fatal shooting has been arrested at a Gastonia, N.C. motel, officials said.

Kevin Tyrone Gill, 34, of Gaston County, was taken into custody Sunday by Gastonia police and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff.

Gill is charged with murder in the Oct. 26 death of Marcus W. Smith, 33, of Gastonia, Tolson said.

Smith was killed at a home on Bowling Green Drive between Clover and the North Carolina state line, Tolson said.

Police had been seeking Gill on a murder warrant since shortly after the shooting, court records show.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gill and Smith, knew each other, Tolson said. No other details about the fatal shooting have been released.

Tolson said Gil was captured in a collaborative effort among police agencies that included York County deputies, federal agents from the FBI and ATF, and police from Gastonia, Gaston County, and Dallas, N.C.

Gill remains in the Gaston County jail pending extradition to South Carolina, according to police and court records.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

High School Sports

Talking Preps 11.02: Lake Norman coach Oliphant, big games on tap, Gems, Faces

November 02, 2020 8:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service