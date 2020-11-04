Here’s what makes this new Fort Mill restaurant different from area seafood joints.

jmarks@heraldonline.com

It’s seafood, at one new Fort Mill area restaurant, but it’s also “see food.”

“We’re a unique, Cajun-style restaurant,” said William Furches, general manager at Let’s Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar. “It’s unique to this area. That’s the first thing that people ‘ooh and aah’ about, is the flavor and presentation.”

The menu at Let’s Crab covers fish, shrimp, calamari, lobster and several kinds of crab or mussels. There’s even alligator on the menu. It’s how that food shows up to the table that sets Let’s Crab apart, Furches said.

“We specialize in seafood boils,” he said. “It comes in a nice steamed bag. “It’s the style that’s unique. You can get fried fish anywhere.”

The new restaurant opened in October. A grand opening is still in the works.

It employs about 45 people. The new restaurant is at 501 Crossroads Plaza in unincorporated Fort Mill, near the main peninsula entrance to Tega Cay. That location has been other restaurants, including seafood sites. Furches said the new setup is different enough to keep crowds coming.

The Crossroads Plaza site is the first area location for Let’s Crab. It has local Fort Mill owners. Plans were to open the restaurant sooner. The target date was March 15. Then COVID-19 hit.

”Everybody got closed down on the 17th,” Furches said.

The delayed opening allowed Let’s Crab to welcome diners now that people are ready to eat out again.

Let’s Crab has boiled and fried options. There are multiple choices for house-made seasonings and spiciness levels. The restaurant is open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

