Rock Hill shooting suspect caught in NC, to be charged in case where 1 died, 3 hurt

The suspect in a Rock Hill, S.C., bar shooting Saturday that left one dead and three wounded has been captured in North Carolina, officials said.

Shawn David Durham, 34, was taken into custody Monday in Lexington, N.C., by federal agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, according to police and court documents.

Lexington is northeast of Charlotte, about 85 miles from Rock Hill.

Durham was booked into the Davidson County, N.C., jail after he was caught, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast identified the person who was fatally shot Saturday at Sports Unlimited as Lamarcus Colvin, 30, of Rock Hill.

Three other men, ages 25, 27, and 35, were wounded, Chavis said. The 25-year-old victim has serious injuries, Chavis said. The names of the three other victims have not been released.

Rock Hill police have arrest warrants against Durham, charging him with murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, court documents and police records show.

Police cannot serve the warrants to Durham until he is back in South Carolina, state law shows. Extradition proceedings will start later today when Durham appears in court in North Carolina, police said.

Durham was sentenced to four years in prison in 2018 in South Carolina after he was convicted in York County of felony domestic violence and other charges, court records show. It is unclear when in 2020 Durham was released from prison.

Durham has been on probation since July 2020, S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services Records show. His probation runs through 2024.

