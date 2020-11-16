She survived 1918 Spanish Flu and 2020 Covid. Chester’s ‘Alteration Lady’ dies at 106

The Sterling family via Barron Funeral Home

Lena Mamie Magdelene Swearinger Sterling of Chester County survived the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 that left her mother and two of her brothers dead, her family said.

She was 4 years old in 1918.

Then in 2020, the woman known for generations in Chester as “The Alteration Lady” survived Covid-19 after testing positive amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She made it through that with only mild symptoms, her family said.

Yet on Friday, Lena Mamie Magdelene Swearinger Sterling died at MUSC Nursing Center in Chester at age 106.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“She had a mild case of coronavirus months ago but was fine afterward,” said Judy Sterling, Lena Sterling’s daughter-in-law. “She lived through that Spanish Flu in 1918 that claimed her momma and two of her brothers, and lived through Covid.”

Because of DHEC rules, family could not see Sterling in person at the MUSC Nursing Center in Chester from the time the pandemic began in March, including when Sterling was diagnosed with Covid. The family was able to see Lena Sterling only in recent days just before her death, Judy Sterling said.

Judy Sterling said Lena Sterling was known by generations of Chester people as the “Alteration Lady.” Lena Sterling worked for many years in alterations at Robert Orr’s Clothing and B.C. Moore’s Department Store.

Lena Sterling did alterations in her home for decades after she was widowed in 1963, Judy Sterling said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“She was doing alterations at home for people right up until she was 98 years old,” Judy Sterling said. “She did everything from wedding dresses to men’s pants, and everything in between.”

Barron Funeral Home handled the burial arrangements, including Monday’s funeral.

Mike Shaffer of Barron Funeral Home, whose family has known Sterling for decades and often hired her as a seamstress, said Lena Sterling was well-known through Chester County for her tailor skills. And for her sharp wit.

“One time I needed some pants taken out because they were tight in the waist, and she told me I wouldn’t need looser pants if I pushed myself away from the dinner table more often,” chuckled Shaffer.

Lena Sterling lived most of her life in rural Blackstock in Chester County.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said Sterling was believed to be among the oldest, if not the oldest, person in Chester County.

“We can’t be sure she was the oldest in Chester County, but there is no doubt she was right there among the oldest,” Tinker said.