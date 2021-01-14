Can the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup in 2021? Here are 10 things that need to happen.

Teuvo Teravainen won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015, calling it his most memorable hockey moment.

Teravainen would like another championship ring — with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Finnish forward also senses this Canes team, in a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, might have the right makeup to contend for the Cup.

“I like this team a lot,” Teravainen said on a media call. “We’re a really good team. We’re young, we’ve got a little of everything. We’ve got experience from a couple of past seasons, played some good playoff games. I think we’re getting (to be) a really good team.

“All we need is to get better. We’ve got to improve some small things. But I think, especially with a short season, we know each other pretty good and there are a lot of the same guys in the locker room.”

The Canes, who open the season Thursday at Detroit against the Red Wings, have reached the playoffs the past two years. Their goals have been raised.

“Why are we doing this, if not to win it?” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said on a media call.

The Canes will play in a new division this season. New rivalries will be made. It will be a sprint to the finish line.

Can the Hurricanes win the Cup in 2021? Here are 10 things that need to happen:

1. Be smart, stay safe

Never has the safety and well-being of the players, coaches and staff been more important that maintaining it during the pandemic. There will be no all-encompassing bubble sites to protect teams and players, not in the regular season. They must navigate their way to the playoffs and arrive healthy. Hopefully, a virus vaccine will be available and some normalcy achieved.

2. Aho being Aho

Center Sebastian Aho has gotten better each of his first four years in the NHL. Why not a fifth, if abbreviated? He was on the verge of being a 40-goal scorer before last season was paused because of COVID-19. He converted a career-high 18.4 percent of his 206 shots last season in finishing sixth in the NHL with 38 goals. He now has playoff experience. He’s ready for a run at the Cup.

“Aho is always ready,” defenseman Jake Gardiner said on a media call.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (19) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates Martin Necas (88), Andrei Svechnikov (37) and Vincent Trocheck (16) during the third period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Chris Young AP

3. Dougie for the Norris

If Dougie Hamilton is a contender for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in 2021, it will mean the big D-man has been a big, consistent offensive producer and again playing like an All-Star. He was doing that last season before the broken fibula in January and had a plus-30 plus/minus rating.

4. Career year in the net

Either Petr Mrazek or James Reimer, the goaltending tandem again, needs to have a career season. Doesn’t matter which one. But one of the two needs to be consistently good for a long stretch of the 56-game regular season and especially in the playoffs. Both are in the final years of contracts. That’s an added incentive for both.

“I think we help each other, push each other,” Reimer said on a media call last week.

5. Svech stardom

Everyone seems to agree Andrei Svechnikov is an emerging NHL star. He has the power. He’s strong. The forward has the shot, lacrosse or otherwise. Can he be a point-per-game player — or better? More so, can he stay healthy in the postseason? That’s what the Canes need.

6. Replacing Willy

Someone has to step in for the retired Justin Williams — a right wing, someone good in the locker room, a leader. Jesper Fast might be the one. Signed as a free agent, the popular former New York Rangers winger needs to provide many of the intangibles Williams did. And some of the tangibles, on the ice, whether regular season or postseason.

7. Staying special

The Canes need to be top 10 in the league on special teams. Last season, they finished eighth in the NHL on the power play (22.3 percent) and fourth on the penalty kill (84 percent). The Canes scored 10 shorthanded goals last season, four by Aho, and were second in the NHL. The Canes will need to extend that kind of play, or better, through the 56 games and into the postseason.

8. Nino or ‘Zinger

Between Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Dzingel, one of the two wingers needs to be the offensive player the Canes brought them in to be. Nino had the hot start after the trade from Minnesota in January 2019, but his production has fallen off. He has been getting time on the top line with Aho and Teravainen in training camp, and that bears watching. Brind’Amour said Dzingel was “snakebit” last season, a nice way of saying he did not score enough.

9. Getting there

The top four teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs and a safe bet is the eight teams in the Central should thoroughly despise each other when the regular season ends. Adding more vitriol: the first two rounds of the playoffs also will be intra-divisional before the survivor finally moves on. Quite the gauntlet, especially with Tampa Bay in the mix.

And think of this: The regular season ends with two road games against the Nashville Predators. Should the Canes face the Preds in the first round of the playoffs it could mean nine straight games between the two. Talk about some snarl.

10. Fannies in the seats

There are loud places in the NHL, but there’s no better hockey atmosphere than inside — and outside — PNC Arena at playoff time. Anyone who was a part of Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers in 2006, with Canes fans standing start to finish, or the 2019 playoffs understands the huge home-ice advantage the Canes have. Now, if the coronavirus vaccine can become readily available and the fans can come back in ...

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas