A parade of parades starts this weekend; York County won’t skip Christmas amid COVID

COVID-19 won’t cancel Christmas in York County. In some places, it’s helping grow holiday spirit.

Some community holiday events will scale down or go online in 2020 to keep social distance during the pandemic, but others will add new events or longer parade routes. This weekend brings several large festivities.

Here are a few ways to celebrate the coming holiday with others, either in-person or online:

York mobile Christmas parade

York will host its 81st annual Christmas Parade on Friday. The “mobile” parade has a 24-mile route to bring Santa and Mrs. Claus by area neighborhoods. A parade route is listed on the city website. The event includes a Christmas tree lighting.

Fort Mill virtual parade

Fort Mill posted a virtual tree lighting ceremony to its Facebook page on Thursday. Downtown lights begin Thursday night.

On Saturday the town will post its Virtual Christmas Parade. Community members were invited to submit 30-second or less videos for the online event. It also will be on town social media sites.

Also on Saturday, Santa will have a trolley visit through neighborhoods around town starting at 10 a.m. Fort Mill has a walk-through, life-size Christmas card display at Veterans Park starting Friday and a downtown handbell performance at the bandstand on Main Street 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Other downtown events are planned, with details on the town social media sites.

In recent years, town holiday events throughout the year have turned into major downtown attractions. Town events planner Jacona Hester said the program this year is designed to bring holiday cheer in a way that’s safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“To keep residents and participants safe amidst COVID-19, the town decided to film the annual tree lighting and parade to keep participants socially distant and to not create crowds at these popular events,” she said.

ChristmasVille in Rock Hill

A popular Rock Hill event won’t just withstand the pandemic. ChristmasVille will grow through it.

“We do have quite a bit,” said Evan Goetz, marketing coordinator with the city. “Normally it is just that four-day festival, which would be this weekend. Obviously with the pandemic, that changed things.”

ChristmasVille has more than 70 events this year. Large public gatherings will be limited and socially distanced, but there are opportunities like the annual ice rink (online pre-sale tickets needed) and special activities at downtown restaurants and businesses. There also are virtual ChristmasVille options like Zoom calls with Santa or the Grinch.

“There are two categories,” Goetz said. “A stay in category and a go out category.”

The city has six downtown walkways decorated with various displays. There are three scavenger hunt options. There’s music and a digital gift market with 65 vendors. All the information, including maps, is available on the new ChristmasVille app (go to Christmasville web site).

“That’s where we’re trying to drive people,” Goetz said. “That has every single thing you need right there.”

City organizers encouraged downtown businesses to hold their own events under the ChristmasVille banner. There’s a wine and cheese night at one place, a fondue night at another. The pandemic has been tough for small business, Goetz said, and ChristmasVille aims to help.

With the buy-in so far from businesses and the community, some of the pandemic-inspired expansion could carry over to future years.

“We’re really pushing people to support local businesses,” Goetz said. “We wanted to keep the ChristmasVille spirit alive. We feel like we needed to do something.”

Tega Cay Christmas tree lighting

Expected rain Friday has pushed the annual Christmas tree lighting in Tega Cay to Saturday. It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Glennon Center. The city Facebook page will live stream the event. City council and St. Nick will be part of the event.

Clover Christmas parade

Clover will hold its 50th annual Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will be scaled down somewhat due to social distancing, but will run more than a mile along Main Street. Visitors are asked to wear masks and distance from other families.

Lake Wylie boat parade

Lake Wylie has a Christmas celebration tailor-made for social distancing. The 31st annual Lights on the Lake Holiday Boat Parade sets off Dec. 12.

Captains will meet at 6 p.m. at the docks beside Papa Doc’s Shore Club. They’ll set off at 6:30 p.m. on a route by Buster Boyd Bridge and along both the South Carolina and North Carolina shores of Lake Wylie.

Best viewing for non-boaters is from Buster Boyd Access Area or Papa Doc’s. Boats typically are decked out in lights and holiday displays. Prizes are awarded for the best displays.

The event can have dozens of boats, or fewer if the weather is bad in a given year. Susan Bromfield, president of the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce, said in 2020 it’s tough to predict. The crowd could be down, or people may be ready to feel some holiday spirit.

“Who knows?” Bromfield said. “With people cooped up, there may be many boats and a lot of people by car to come view.”

Boaters can register through Dec. 10 with the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce for $20. Late or event-day registration is $25. For details, call 803-831-2827.