1 person found dead in fatal Rock Hill house fire on New Year’s Eve, officials say

One person died in a house fire near downtown Rock Hill Thursday morning, officials said.

The New Year’s Eve fire happened around 5 a.m. at 348 Pendleton St., said Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief.

The York County Coroner’s Office and investigators from the fire department are on scene. The name of the person who died has not been released.

Otis Driggers, fire marshal for the Rock Hill Fire Department, said the fire near the intersection of Charlotte Avenue is now out. The house sustained extensive fire damage, Driggers said.

A second person who was in the home escaped after hearing a smoke alarm, Driggers said. Firefighters found the deceased person inside, Driggers said.

Investigators from the State Law Enforcement Division also are part of the investigation. SLED is required under South Carolina law to investigate any fire where there is a fatality.

No cause of the fire has been determined, Driggers said.

