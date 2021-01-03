Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 3

More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in South Carolina.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 296,000

At least 296,093 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,042 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 3,952 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,219 the day before and marking the third consecutive day new cases topped 3,000.

Twenty-eight new deaths were reported Sunday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 29.6% as of Sunday, indicating a high level of community spread. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

As of Sunday, a record 2,072 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

DHEC interim public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler during a Saturday news conference implored residents to wear masks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

“I want everyone to remember that, while we are vaccinating, which everyone nationwide agrees is going to take some months to complete the entire population, I really encourage people to keep doing the things that we know work, that are very simple, like wearing masks,” Traxler said.

Health officials ask for patience on vaccine rollout

South Carolina’s public health agency is urging residents to be patient as the coronavirus vaccine is rolled out across the state.

Traxler said during a Saturday news conference that she expects the vaccination pace to pick up.

“At this time, South Carolina, like other states across the nation, does have limited doses of that COVID-19 vaccine,” Traxler said. “We continue to ask everyone to please be patient, wait your turn, and listen to your public health officials. Doing this will allow public health officials to ensure that the most vulnerable in our state and those who are keeping us all alive are vaccinated first.”

South Carolina had received 112,125 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and administered 41,431 doses as of Jan. 1.

The state is in Phase 1 of the vaccination rollout, with the focus on health care workers. Residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities are also part of the initial phase.

Traxler’s news conference came days after Gov. Henry McMaster and some state legislators criticized the slow release of information related to vaccine rollout.

McMaster sent a letter to the DHEC on Thursday demanding information on the vaccine distribution plan.

“I ask that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control immediately make available to the public a complete accounting of the status and location of every COVID-19 vaccine dose that has been received and distributed in the state,” McMaster wrote.