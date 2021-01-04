Want to keep New Year’s resolution? This NC city ranks as one of best to do just that

Raleigh was named a top city for keeping New Year’s resolutions. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) ASSOCIATED PRESS

If you’re trying to keep a New Year’s resolution, you may be in luck in this North Carolina city, a new report finds.

That’s because Raleigh was ranked No. 9 on a list of places where residents have the best chances of sticking with their goals for the months ahead, according to results published Monday from WalletHub.

To come up with the findings, the personal finance website said it looked at data from 182 cities, including the most populous within each state and the country as a whole. Using data from the U.S. government and other resources, researchers determined places where people were the least likely to fall short of goals related to health, work, relationships, finances and “bad” habits.

Raleigh landed a spot on the list after getting among the lowest scores for bad habits, a measure of the portion of people who gamble, smoke, drink excessively and have other vices. The category also weighed overdose deaths and the health of the city’s residents, according to WalletHub.

Of all the cities, Raleigh was also named the No. 19 city for those making financial resolutions, a category that measured debt, affordability and income. Further down on the list, Raleigh was in the top half of all cities for health-, relationship-, school- and job-related resolutions, results show.

The results come on the heels of other recent recognitions.

Last month, Men’s Health said Raleigh was among the happiest cities in the country. It received a spot on the list after getting a high mark in the mental health category, McClatchy News reported.

Also in December, Raleigh was named one of the “most livable” places in the United States. SmartAsset said the city received the nod due to its low crime and jobless rates as well as a top ratio of housing costs related to income.

So how did other North Carolina cities fare in the latest report?

Overall, WalletHub lists Charlotte at No. 28; Durham at No. 35; Greensboro at No. 95; Winston-Salem at No. 134; and Fayetteville at No. 168.

Nationwide, the place where residents were most likely to keep their 2021 goals was Scottsdale, Arizona, just outside Phoenix. The worst place for sticking to a New Year’s resolution was Gulfport, Mississippi, results show.