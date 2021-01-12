In 6 hour span, 3 Rock hill homes shot at, with adults, kids inside

Rock Hill police are investigating three shootings into occupied homes that happened within a six-hour span Monday night and Tuesday.

No one was injured in any of the three incidents where bullets pierced windows and walls, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The incidents on Liberty Street, Friedheim Road and Jefferson Avenue do not appear to be related, Chavis said.

“These types of incidents are very serious and dangerous,” Chavis said.

The shootings happened in eastern, southern, and southwest Rock Hill in three neighborhoods, police said.

In the first incident around 10 p.m. Monday night, a bullet fired from outside a home in the 500 block of Liberty Street off Dave Lyle Boulevard shattered the bedroom window of a teen before the bullet lodged in a bathroom medicine cabinet, according to police.

Then around 2 a.m. Tuesday, shots were fired into a house in the 300 block of Friedheim Road near Ogden Road, according to police incident reports. One shot smashed a front window before the bullet was found in the kitchen, officers said.

In the third incident around 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue west of Saluda Street, police responding to a shots fired call found that a front window, the front door, and front wall had been damaged by gunfire, reports showed.

All three shootings remain under investigation by Rock Hill detectives.