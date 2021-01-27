Police: Rock Hill teen caught with gun; charged with robbery in Christmas Eve shooting

A Rock Hill teen arrested Tuesday night in connection with an armed robbery also has been charged with a Christmas Eve shooting, police said.

Jaquarious Tyquan Williams, 17, was taken into custody at an apartment on North Jones Avenue Tuesday after 9 p.m. Officers also recovered a Glock handgun and a drum of ammunition that contained 50 bullets, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Chavis said Williams had robbed an acquaintance at gunpoint with a stolen gun before he was captured Tuesday nigh.

Police had been seeking Williams on pending arrest warrants from a shooting and robbery on Christmas Eve on Cauthen Street, Chavis said. In that incident, a 19-year-old man was shot in the back, police said.

A 16-year-old juvenile also is charged in that Christmas Eve shooting and robbery, police and court records show. The juvenile has not been named because of his age and is being prosecuted in South Carolina Family Court.

Suspect charged as an adult

Williams is being prosecuted as an adult in both cases, records show.

In the Christmas Eve incident, Williams is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police and court records show.

From Tuesday’s incident, Williams is charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen gun, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person under age 18, records show.

Williams faces as much as 120 years in prison in the S.C. Department of Corrections if convicted of all charges from the two incidents.

Williams was taken to a S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice detention center after his arrest Tuesday night.