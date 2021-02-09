Man shot outside Rock Hill Galleria mall; officers remain on scene

A man was shot outside a mall in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim was shot near the eastern side of the Rock Hill Galleria mall near the Walmart around 4 p.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The victim is expected to survive, Chavis said.

A suspect has not been identified or caught, Chavis said.

Police do not believe there is a public danger in the area or nearby in unincorporated York County, Chavis said.

It is believed the suspect and victim knew each other, Chavis said.

No other information has been released.

A non fatal shooting investigation is currently ongoing in the area of the Galleria Mall. Expect to see increased police presence. pic.twitter.com/739YcSmagE — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) February 9, 2021

A section of the mall parking lot area remains cordoned off and closed as forensics and detectives work the crime scene, Chavis said. Patrol cars and officers could be seen near the mall and adjacent to Dave Lyle Boulevard near Exit 79 of Interstate 77.

The mall itself remains open, Chavis said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.