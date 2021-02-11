Former volunteer at York, SC church faces more charges of touching child

Jail stock photo

A former volunteer at a York church faces more charges of improper touching of a child that date back to 2020.

Ira James Summerlin, 74, was charged Wednesday with two additional counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree, according to York Police Department and York County jail records.

Summerlin was first arrested Jan. 31 on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Police said officers recovered video that showed Summerlin touching a 6-year-old female child sitting on his lap during an event at Central Baptist Church in York.

Another incident with the same victim happened Jan. 24, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald. Further investigation and interviews by York police revealed other incidents of touching in 2020, arrest warrants state.

“Our investigation showed this activity had been ongoing over a period of time,” York police Sgt. Kevin Hoffman said.

Hoffman said he has met with church officials and parents in the congregation to advise them of the ongoing investigation. Church leadership has been transparent and helpful to the police, Hoffman said.

Before his arrest Jan. 31, Summerlin was a volunteer with a children’s ministry called “Kid Central,” according to arrest warrants.

Church officials said they have banned Summerlin from the property and terminated his affiliation with the church, according to a statement from the church.

The third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge is called “fondling,” South Carolina law shows. The law is defined as someone who “willfully touches or attempts to commit a lewd act on a child,” state law shows.

Summerlin could face as much as 45 years in prison if convicted of all three charges under South Carolina law sentencing rules.

Summerlin had been free on $20,000 bail after his initial arrest Jan. 31. He was released from the York County jail Wednesday on another $20,000 bond after his arrest on the new charges.