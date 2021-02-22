Rock Hill teen charged with reckless homicide after York woman killed in weekend crash

A Rock Hill teen is charged with reckless homicide following a fatal crash Saturday after a woman from York in another vehicle was killed in the wreck, police said.

Justin Valdez, 19, was arrested Monday after he was released from Piedmont Medical Center, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. Valdez had been treated for injuries from the collision, Chavis said.

Valdez was driving an Infiniti sedan Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. Chavis said the car crossed the center line of Celanese Road into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Chevrolet SUV. The crash was near Woodcrest Circle.

The female driver of the Chevy SUV died at the hospital after the collision, Chavis said. The person who died was identified as Teresa Hewetson, 56, of York, by the York County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger was in the SUV, Chavis said. That passenger, a 61-year-old man, is in critical condition at a hospital, according to officials.

A passenger in Valdez’s vehicle, an 18-year-old woman, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Another vehicle, a Nissan Pathfinder SUV, collided with Valdez’s vehicle after the initial crash, police said. Three people in that Nissan were hurt but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police have not released the names of the persons who were hurt.

Valdez remains in the Rock Hill jail pending a first court appearance.

The crash remains under investigation by Rock Hill police and the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Reckless homicide is a felony in SC

Reckless homicide is defined by South Carolina law as “when the death of a person ensues within three years as a proximate result of injury received by the driving of a vehicle in reckless disregard of the safety of others.”

Reckless homicide is a felony under South Carolina law and carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years for a conviction.

The homicide case is the fifth in Rock Hill in 2021, according to Rock Hill police statistics.

Check back for updates on this developing story.